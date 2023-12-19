Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Coppin State 1-11, James Madison 10-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Coppin State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the James Madison Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Coppin State is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while James Madison will skip in buoyed by ten consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles lost to the Hoyas on the road by a decisive 71-54 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coppin State in their matchups with Georgetown: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, James Madison and Hampton couldn't quite live up to the 165-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Dukes strolled past the Pirates with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 88-71.

James Madison's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaylen Carey led the charge by dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Michael Green III, who scored 16 points along with eight assists.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 1-11 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.1 points per game. As for the Dukes, their victory bumped their record up to 10-0.

While only James Madison took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for James Madison, as the team is favored by a full 28 points. This contest will be Coppin State's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

Coppin State was able to grind out a solid victory over James Madison when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 107-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for Coppin State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 29-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coppin State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against James Madison.