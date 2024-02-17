Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-21, James Madison 23-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the James Madison Dukes and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Georgia Southern is crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while James Madison will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

James Madison can now show off eight landslide victories after their most recent contest on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Panthers as the Dukes made off with a 83-63 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-26.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgia Southern found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 82-75 to the Chanticleers.

The Dukes' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-3. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-21 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: James Madison have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

James Madison couldn't quite finish off the Eagles in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 76-73. Will James Madison have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

James Madison and Georgia Southern both have 1 win in their last 2 games.