Georgia State Panthers @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Georgia State 11-13, James Madison 22-3

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the James Madison Dukes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.4% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia State proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the RedHawks as the Panthers made off with a 73-53 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia State.

Meanwhile, James Madison waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 73-59 win over the Zips.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Dukes, they pushed their record up to 22-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Georgia State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia State suffered a grim 90-69 defeat to the Dukes when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison has won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 2 years.