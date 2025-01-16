Who's Playing
Marshall Thundering Herd @ James Madison Dukes
Current Records: Marshall 10-8, James Madison 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Marshall has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.
On Saturday, Marshall earned an 81-69 win over Georgia Southern.
Marshall was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern only posted eight.
Meanwhile, James Madison suffered a painful 86-66 loss at the hands of App. State on Saturday. The Dukes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-30.
Marshall has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for James Madison, they dropped their record down to 9-8 with the defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Marshall skirted past James Madison 80-78 when the teams last played on Thursday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
James Madison has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Marshall.
- Jan 09, 2025 - Marshall 80 vs. James Madison 78
- Mar 09, 2024 - James Madison 81 vs. Marshall 64
- Feb 21, 2024 - James Madison 84 vs. Marshall 58
- Jan 20, 2024 - James Madison 67 vs. Marshall 52
- Feb 22, 2023 - Marshall 92 vs. James Madison 83
- Dec 31, 2022 - James Madison 72 vs. Marshall 66
- Dec 06, 2015 - James Madison 107 vs. Marshall 84
- Nov 27, 2015 - James Madison 89 vs. Marshall 75