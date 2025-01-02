Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Southern Miss 6-7, James Madison 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Southern Miss has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Golden Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Monday, Southern Miss was able to grind out a solid win over William Carey, taking the game 80-70.

Southern Miss smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 49 points in their last matchup, James Madison made sure to put some points up on the board against Midway on Sunday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 96-64 stomp they got against Midway. With the Dukes ahead 55-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Southern Miss' victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for James Madison, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Miss has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

James Madison is a big 11.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dukes slightly, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won both of the games they've played against James Madison in the last 2 years.