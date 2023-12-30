Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Texas State 6-6, James Madison 12-0

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Texas State Bobcats and the James Madison Dukes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Texas State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 27 turnovers on Thursday.

Texas State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They were dealt a punishing 72-37 loss at the hands of the Cougars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Texas State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Bears by a score of 89-75. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

James Madison can attribute much of their success to Terrence Edwards Jr., who scored 29 points along with nine rebounds. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Raekwon Horton, who scored 16 points.

The Bobcats' loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Dukes, their win was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-0.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January, slipping by James Madison 63-62. Will Texas State repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.