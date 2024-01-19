Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between James Madison and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UL Monroe 40-28.

If James Madison keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-2 in no time. On the other hand, UL Monroe will have to make due with a 4-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-11, James Madison 15-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for James Madison. The James Madison Dukes and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 89 points the game before, James Madison faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They fell to the Mountaineers 59-55. It was the first time this season that James Madison let down their fans at home.

James Madison's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Terrence Edwards Jr., who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and four steals, and Xavier Brown who scored ten points along with five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell 67-54 to the Bobcats. That's two games in a row now that UL Monroe has lost by exactly 13 points.

Even though they lost, UL Monroe were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas State only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Dukes' defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-2. As for the Warhawks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: James Madison just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UL Monroe, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their shots per game this season. Given James Madison's sizeable advantage in that area, UL Monroe will need to find a way to close that gap.

James Madison beat UL Monroe 58-45 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does James Madison have another victory up their sleeve, or will UL Monroe turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 19.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.