Who's Playing

App. State @ James Madison

Current Records: App. State 8-8; James Madison 11-5

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the App. State Mountaineers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. If the matchup is anything like the Dukes' 105-99 win from their previous meeting in November of 2017, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

James Madison entered their game against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. James Madison was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 63-62 to Texas State-San Marcos. This was hardly the result James Madison or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Texas State-San Marcos heading into this contest.

Speaking of close games: Appalachian State escaped with a win on Thursday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

This next game looks promising for the Dukes, who are favored by a full 11 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Appalachian State's victory lifted them to 8-8 while James Madison's defeat dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if James Madison bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 11-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

James Madison and App. State both have one win in their last two games.