Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ James Madison

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 10-10; James Madison 13-8

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be on the road. Coastal Carolina and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

It was close but no cigar for the Chanticleers as they fell 74-70 to the Chicago State Cougars on Monday.

Meanwhile, James Madison received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 83-70 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Coastal Carolina have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Coastal Carolina, who are 8-9 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.