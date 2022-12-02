Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ James Madison

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-3; James Madison 6-2

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at home. Eastern Kentucky will be strutting in after a win while the Dukes will be stumbling in from a loss.

James Madison was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 81-79 to the Valparaiso Beacons. This was hardly the result James Madison or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 15.5 points over Valpo heading into this game. Despite the defeat, James Madison got a solid performance out of guard Terrence Edwards, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

As for the Colonels, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Brescia Bearcats last Wednesday. Eastern Kentucky put a hurting on Brescia at home to the tune of 122-84.

James Madison is now 6-2 while Eastern Kentucky sits at 4-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: James Madison comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most points per game in college basketball at 92.9. The Colonels are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 84 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.