Hampton @ James Madison

The Hampton Pirates will face off against the James Madison Dukes at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Hampton struggled last year, ending up 9-19. James Madison was 16-13 last season and is coming off of a 123-38 win against the Valley Forge Patriots on Monday.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.