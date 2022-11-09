Who's Playing
Hampton @ James Madison
What to Know
The Hampton Pirates will face off against the James Madison Dukes at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Hampton struggled last year, ending up 9-19. James Madison was 16-13 last season and is coming off of a 123-38 win against the Valley Forge Patriots on Monday.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.