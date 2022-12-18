Who's Playing

LIU @ James Madison

Current Records: LIU 1-9; James Madison 8-3

What to Know

The LIU Sharks are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the James Madison Dukes at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison should still be feeling good after a win, while the Sharks will be looking to get back in the win column.

LIU received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 76-59 to the Albany Great Danes.

Meanwhile, James Madison took their contest at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 106-43 victory over the Gallaudet University Bison.

LIU is now 1-9 while James Madison sits at 8-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sharks are stumbling into the game with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.1 on average. The Dukes' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 90.5 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.