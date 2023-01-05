Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ James Madison

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 7-8; James Madison 11-4

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Dukes and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

James Madison didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Marshall Thundering Herd this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas State-San Marcos as they fell 55-52 to the Troy Trojans this past Saturday.

James Madison is now 11-4 while Texas State-San Marcos sits at 7-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dukes rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 89.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Bobcats are stumbling into the contest with the 28th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.