Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ James Madison

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 7-8; James Madison 11-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the James Madison Dukes are heading back home. The Dukes and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

James Madison didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 55-52 to the Troy Trojans.

James Madison is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

James Madison's win brought them up to 11-4 while the Bobcats' defeat pulled them down to 7-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dukes rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 89.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas State-San Marcos is stumbling into the game with the 25th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas State-San Marcos.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dukes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.