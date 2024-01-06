Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: FIU 5-10, Jax. State 8-7

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the FIU Panthers and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

FIU fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Utah Tech on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 96-92 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trailblazers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did two weeks ago (82), FIU still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, Jax. State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Trojans 107-67 at home. Winning may never get old, but Jax. State sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 5-10. As for the Gamecocks, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: FIU have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Jax. State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given FIU's sizeable advantage in that area, Jax. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

FIU came up short against Jax. State in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, falling 66-59. Can FIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Jax. State and FIU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.