Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Liberty 16-4, Jax. State 13-7

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Flames come in on three and the Gamecocks on five.

Liberty can't be too worried about heading out to take on Jax. State: they just beat Kennesaw State at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Liberty walked away with a 76-68 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday.

Liberty's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Colin Porter, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaden Metheny, who earned 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, Liberty struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Kennesaw State pulled down 18.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Jax. State beat FIU 71-67 on Thursday.

Jax. State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mason Nicholson out in front who earned ten points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Marcellus Brigham Jr. was another key player, scoring 11 points.

Liberty's win bumped their record up to 16-4. As for Jax. State, they pushed their record up to 13-7 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Liberty hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a 4-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Jax. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Liberty.