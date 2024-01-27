Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Liberty 13-7, Jax. State 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

What to Know

Liberty has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Liberty Flames and the Jax. State Gamecocks will face off in a Conference USA battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Liberty has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Flames strolled past the Bearkats with points to spare, taking the game 82-66.

Meanwhile, Jax. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 75-67 to the Blue Raiders.

The Flames' win bumped their record up to 13-7. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Liberty have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Liberty came up short against Jax. State when the teams last played on January 10th, falling 61-51. Can Liberty avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jax. State and Liberty both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.