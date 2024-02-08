Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Sam Houston 13-10, Jax. State 11-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Sam Houston Bearkats and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game Sam Houston was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Sam Houston unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 68-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Gamecocks had to settle for a 67-65 loss against the Aggies on Saturday. Jax. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bearkats' loss dropped their record down to 13-10. As for the Gamecocks, they dropped their record down to 11-12 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Jax. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

