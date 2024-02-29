Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: UTEP 13-15, Jax. State 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the UTEP Miners are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jax. State will be strutting in after a win while the Miners will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Jax. State proved on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-75 win over the Panthers. Having forecasted a close victory for Jax. State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, UTEP's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearkats.

The Gamecocks' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-14. As for the Miners, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Jax. State's sizable advantage in that area, the Miners will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jax. State came up short against the Miners when the teams last played on February 1st, falling 79-71. Will Jax. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Jax. State is a 4.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.