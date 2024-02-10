Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Western Kentucky 16-7, Jax. State 12-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Jax. State Gamecocks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jax. State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Western Kentucky in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

La. Tech typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Kentucky proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 81-76 win over the Bulldogs. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Western Kentucky.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Jax. State proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 79-68 win over the Bearkats.

The Hilltoppers' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-7. As for the Gamecocks, the win got them back to even at 12-12.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jax. State and the Hilltoppers pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Jax. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Western Kentucky is a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Jax. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won both of the games they've played against Jax. State in the last 8 years.