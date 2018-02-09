How to watch Kansas-Baylor: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick
The Jayhawks look to build on their momentous win over TCU vs. lowly Baylor on Saturday
Kansas is in a dog fight to keep its Big 12 title streak alive this season, and after suffering its second home loss of the season last weekend to Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks must finish strong to keep pace with the surging Red Raiders of Texas Tech.
That's easier said than done, obviously, because the Big 12 is an absolute gauntlet. And to make things more challenging for Kansas: four of its final seven games are on the road, three of which come against currently ranked opponents. The good news, however, is that the upcoming slate begins on Saturday against a Baylor team that's just 4-7 in league play and likely on the outside looking in for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Still yet, Saturday's tilt looks to be plenty competitive. The Bears have lost only twice at home in league play, and played Kansas closely when the two teams clashed in Allen Fieldhouse in January.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
