Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: BYU 19-8, Kansas 21-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.6% better than the opposition, a fact Kansas proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Longhorns as the Jayhawks made off with a 86-67 win. With Kansas ahead 45-25 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Johnny Furphy, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Furphy is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Dajuan Harris Jr., who scored 14 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Wildcats on Saturday and fell 84-74.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Richie Saunders, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Fousseyni Traore, who scored ten points along with five rebounds.

The Jayhawks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which somehow isn't as good as their 21-6 record this season. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 19-8.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas strolled past the Cougars in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 by a score of 71-56. Will Kansas repeat their success, or do the Cougars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.