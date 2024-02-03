Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Houston 19-2, Kansas 17-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Allen Fieldhouse. Houston is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They secured a 76-72 W over the Longhorns.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamal Shead out in front who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. Shead continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was J'Wan Roberts, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

In what's become a running theme this season, Kansas gave their fans yet another huge win on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 83-54 victory over the Cowboys at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Kansas did.

KJ Adams Jr. was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 16 points along with six assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 19-2. As for the Jayhawks, they pushed their record up to 17-4 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.