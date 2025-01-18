Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Kansas State 7-9, Kansas 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas is 8-2 against Kansas State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Kansas is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Iowa State just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Wednesday. The contest between them and the Cyclones wasn't a total blowout, but with Kansas falling 74-57 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Kansas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Texas Tech 61-57.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Max Jones, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Kansas' loss dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Kansas State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Looking ahead, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Everything went Kansas' way against Kansas State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, as Kansas made off with a 90-68 victory. Will Kansas repeat their success, or does Kansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas is a big 14.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.