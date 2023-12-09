Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Missouri 7-2, Kansas 8-1

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Last Sunday, the Tigers earned a 82-72 win over the Shockers. With that victory, Missouri brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Sean East II was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with 9 assists and 3 steals. Caleb Grill was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 88-69 margin over the Roos. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 in Kansas' favor.

KJ Adams Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. were among the main playmakers for Kansas as the former scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists and the latter scored 25 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. McCullar Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Jayhawks, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-1.

Missouri is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 2-6-1 ATS record.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Missouri and Kansas are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Missouri hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kansas is a big 14-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won both of the games they've played against Missouri in the last 2 years.