Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Oakland 1-2, Kansas 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kansas Jayhawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Golden Grizzlies might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Oakland is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 150, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 66-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Illinois.

Meanwhile, Kansas waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 77-69 victory over the Spartans.

Hunter Dickinson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. was another key player, scoring 11 points along with six assists.

Oakland now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Kansas, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oakland has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Oakland was pulverized by Kansas 102-59 in their previous meeting back in November of 2017. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Oakland was down 55-26.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.