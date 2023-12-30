Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Wichita State 8-4, Kansas 11-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Wichita State Shockers will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at T-Mobile Center. Kansas is coming into the contest hot, having won their last seven games.

Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for the Jayhawks in a 75-60 win over the Bulldogs. 75 seems to be a good number for Kansas as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin McCullar Jr., who scored 34 points along with six rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dajuan Harris Jr., who scored ten points along with six assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Shockers came up short against the Wildcats on Thursday and fell 69-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wichita State has scored all season.

The Jayhawks pushed their record up to 11-1 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.8 points per game. As for the Shockers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Kansas and Wichita State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.