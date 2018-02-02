How to watch Kansas-Oklahoma State: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

After stumbling into Big 12 play at 1-1, Kansas, winners of 13-straight Big 12 titles, looks again to be the class of the conference. The Jayhawks are 7-2 in the league -- standing alone atop the standings -- and looking to increase their lead with a home tilt against a floundering Oklahoma State team on Saturday.

If history is any indication, KU should be in for a win. Oklahoma State hasn't won in Lawrence, Kansas since 2013 -- Marcus Smart's freshman season as a Cowboy -- and Kansas has only lost at home twice all season.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 12 p.m ET



: Saturday, 12 p.m ET Where : Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas



: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



