Who's Playing
Baylor @ Kansas State
Current Records: Baylor 20-7; Kansas State 20-7
What to Know
The #9 Baylor Bears will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If the contest is anything like the #12 Kansas State Wildcats' 97-95 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The matchup between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Baylor falling 87-71. A silver lining for Baylor was the play of guard Adam Flagler, who had 22 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. K-State secured a 61-55 W over Iowa State. The top scorer for K-State was guard Markquis Nowell (20 points).
Kansas State's win lifted them to 20-7 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 20-7. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
Series History
Baylor have won ten out of their last 17 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Kansas State 97 vs. Baylor 95
- Feb 09, 2022 - Baylor 75 vs. Kansas State 60
- Jan 25, 2022 - Baylor 74 vs. Kansas State 49
- Mar 11, 2021 - Baylor 74 vs. Kansas State 68
- Jan 27, 2021 - Baylor 107 vs. Kansas State 59
- Dec 19, 2020 - Baylor 100 vs. Kansas State 69
- Feb 25, 2020 - Baylor 85 vs. Kansas State 66
- Feb 03, 2020 - Baylor 73 vs. Kansas State 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Kansas State 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 63
- Mar 03, 2018 - Kansas State 77 vs. Baylor 67
- Jan 22, 2018 - Kansas State 90 vs. Baylor 83
- Mar 09, 2017 - Kansas State 70 vs. Baylor 64
- Feb 04, 2017 - Kansas State 56 vs. Baylor 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 10, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. Kansas State 72
- Jan 20, 2016 - Baylor 79 vs. Kansas State 72