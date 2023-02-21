Who's Playing

Baylor @ Kansas State

Current Records: Baylor 20-7; Kansas State 20-7

What to Know

The #9 Baylor Bears will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If the contest is anything like the #12 Kansas State Wildcats' 97-95 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Baylor falling 87-71. A silver lining for Baylor was the play of guard Adam Flagler, who had 22 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. K-State secured a 61-55 W over Iowa State. The top scorer for K-State was guard Markquis Nowell (20 points).

Kansas State's win lifted them to 20-7 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 20-7. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won ten out of their last 17 games against Kansas State.