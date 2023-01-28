Who's Playing

Florida @ Kansas State

Current Records: Florida 12-8; Kansas State 17-3

What to Know

The #5 Kansas State Wildcats will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

K-State lost a heartbreaker to the Iowa State Cyclones when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for K-State as they fell 80-76 to Iowa State. Kansas State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Markquis Nowell, who had 23 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Florida was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 81-60 margin over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Florida got double-digit scores from five players: forward Colin Castleton (18), guard Kowacie Reeves (15), guard Riley Kugel (14), guard Kyle Lofton (10), and guard Will Richard (10).

The Wildcats are now 17-3 while the Gators sit at 12-8. Florida is 5-6 after wins this season, and K-State is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.