How to watch Kansas State vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Kansas State vs. Kansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas @ Kansas State
Current Records: Kansas 25-3; Kansas State 9-19
What to Know
The #1 Kansas Jayhawks are 10-1 against the Kansas State Wildcats since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Kansas and K-State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1:30 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Jayhawks are cruising in on a 13-game winning streak while the Wildcats are stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
Kansas took their contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday by a conclusive 83-58 score. Kansas' center Udoka Azubuike did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, K-State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 85-66 to the Baylor Bears. The losing side was boosted by guard Cartier Diarra, who had 19 points in addition to six boards.
Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Kansas is now 25-3 while K-State sits at 9-19. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Jayhawks come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.5. But K-State enters the game with 8.6 steals per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 11-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won ten out of their last 11 games against Kansas State.
- Jan 21, 2020 - Kansas 81 vs. Kansas State 60
- Feb 25, 2019 - Kansas 64 vs. Kansas State 49
- Feb 05, 2019 - Kansas State 74 vs. Kansas 67
- Mar 09, 2018 - Kansas 83 vs. Kansas State 67
- Jan 29, 2018 - Kansas 70 vs. Kansas State 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - Kansas 73 vs. Kansas State 72
- Feb 06, 2017 - Kansas 74 vs. Kansas State 71
- Jan 03, 2017 - Kansas 90 vs. Kansas State 88
- Mar 10, 2016 - Kansas 85 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 20, 2016 - Kansas 72 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 03, 2016 - Kansas 77 vs. Kansas State 59
