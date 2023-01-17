Who's Playing
Kansas @ Kansas State
Current Records: Kansas 16-1; Kansas State 15-2
What to Know
The #11 Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #2 Kansas Jayhawks since Feb. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Wildcats and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. K-State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The matchup between K-State and the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with K-State falling 82-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for K-State were forward Keyontae Johnson (18 points) and guard Markquis Nowell (16 points).
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 win over the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday. It was another big night for Kansas' guard Gradey Dick, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and five boards.
The Wildcats ended up a good deal behind Kansas when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 102-83. Maybe K-State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.
