Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Kansas State

Regular Season Records: Kentucky 22-11; Kansas State 24-9

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the #15 Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 2:40 p.m. ET March 19 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UK will be seeking to avenge the 61-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 22 of 2018.

The Providence Friars typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday UK proved too difficult a challenge. UK was able to grind out a solid win over the Friars, winning 61-53. UK relied on the efforts of forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who had eight points along with 25 rebounds, and forward Jacob Toppin, who had 18 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, K-State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 77-65 victory over the Montana State Bobcats. K-State can attribute much of their success to guard Markquis Nowell, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 assists in addition to six rebounds.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.