How to watch Kansas State vs. Marquette: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Kansas State (home) vs. Marquette (away)

Current Records: Kansas State 5-2; Marquette 6-2

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Marquette Golden Eagles at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, K-State took down the Florida A&M Rattlers 76-58 on Monday. F Xavier Sneed and G Mike McGuirl were among the main playmakers for the Wildcats as the former had 18 points and the latter had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Marquette also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (26) and won 75-56 over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Barring any buzzer beaters, K-State are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

When the two teams last met in last December, K-State lost to Marquette by a decisive 83-71 margin. Maybe the Wildcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.