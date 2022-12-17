Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Kansas State

Current Records: Nebraska 6-5; Kansas State 9-1

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Center. Nebraska will be seeking to avenge the 67-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 19 of last year.

The Cornhuskers entered their contest against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Nebraska fell in a 65-62 heartbreaker. Guard Sam Griesel wasn't much of a difference maker for Nebraska; Griesel played for 38 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Incarnate Word Cardinals typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State put a hurting on the Cardinals at home to the tune of 98-50. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27 points in the Wildcats' favor. Seven players on K-State scored in the double digits: forward Keyontae Johnson (18), forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (15), guard Desi Sills (14), forward David N'Guessan (12), guard Markquis Nowell (10), guard Cam Carter (10), and guard Dorian Finister (10).

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 6-5. Keyontae Johnson will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points and five assists on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Nebraska's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.