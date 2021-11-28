Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Kansas State

Current Records: North Dakota 2-4; Kansas State 2-2

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Kansas State Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Fighting Hawks will be seeking to avenge the 63-49 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 22 of 2015.

It looks like North Dakota got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday, falling 65-56.

As for K-State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini 72-64. A silver lining for the Wildcats was the play of guard Markquis Nowell, who had 19 points in addition to six boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.