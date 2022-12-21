Who's Playing

Radford @ Kansas State

Current Records: Radford 6-6; Kansas State 10-1

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats. K-State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Highlanders will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Radford as they fell 67-65 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats strolled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 71-56. Four players on K-State scored in the double digits: forward Keyontae Johnson (23), forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (15), guard Markquis Nowell (13), and guard Cam Carter (10).

Radford have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Radford's defeat took them down to 6-6 while Kansas State's win pulled them up to 10-1. Keyontae Johnson will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Radford's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.