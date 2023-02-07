Who's Playing
TCU @ Kansas State
Current Records: TCU 17-6; Kansas State 18-5
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #7 Kansas State Wildcats and the #15 TCU Horned Frogs at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
K-State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Texas Longhorns. That makes it the first time this season the Wildcats have let down their home crowd. One thing holding K-State back was the mediocre play of guard Markquis Nowell, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over six times en route to a 4-for-11, 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 79-73 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Five players on TCU scored in the double digits: forward Emanuel Miller (17), forward JaKobe Coles (15), guard Shahada Wells (14), guard Damion Baugh (12), and forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (11).
K-State is now 18-5 while the Horned Frogs sit at 17-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are 51st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average. To make matters even worse for K-State, TCU enters the contest with 16.4 takeaways on average, good for 21st best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against TCU.
