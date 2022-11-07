Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Kansas State

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros and the Kansas State Wildcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for UTRGV (8-23), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. K-State struggled last year, too, ending up 14-17.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.