Who's Playing
UTRGV @ Kansas State
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros and the Kansas State Wildcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for UTRGV (8-23), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. K-State struggled last year, too, ending up 14-17.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.