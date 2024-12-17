Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Drake 9-0, Kansas State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs and the Kansas State Wildcats will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center. The Bulldogs are currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Thursday, Drake was fully in charge, breezing past St. Ambrose 90-35. That 55 point margin sets a new team best for the Bulldogs this season.

Drake was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Ambrose only posted five.

Meanwhile, Kansas State lost to St. John's on the road by a decisive 88-71 margin last Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brendan Hausen, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points. The team also got some help courtesy of David N'Guessan, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

Drake pushed their record up to 9-0 with the victory, which was their 21st straight at home dating back to last season. As for Kansas State, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Drake hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Drake is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 3-0 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Kansas State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Drake, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Drake won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.