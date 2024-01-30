Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Oklahoma 15-5, Kansas State 14-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kansas State is heading back home. The Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats suffered a painful 74-52 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. Kansas State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-21.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Kansas State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Oklahoma last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 85-84 to the Red Raiders. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Oklahoma's defeat came about despite a quality game from Rivaldo Soares, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Soares has scored all season. Sam Godwin was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with eight rebounds.

The Wildcats bumped their record down to 14-6 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.3 points per game. As for the Sooners, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 15-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Kansas State is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Kansas State and Oklahoma both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.