Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Kansas State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 28-24 lead against TCU.

Kansas State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: TCU 17-7, Kansas State 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Kansas State and the Horned Frogs are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 72-66.

Despite their defeat, Kansas State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Arthur Kaluma, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. David N'Guessan was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs didn't have too much trouble with the Mountaineers at home on Monday as they won 81-65.

Jameer Nelson Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 14 points along with five rebounds and four blocks. He didn't help TCU's cause all that much against the Cyclones on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Emanuel Miller, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The Wildcats' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-9. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.2 points per game. As for the Horned Frogs, their victory bumped their record up to 17-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas State came up short against the Horned Frogs in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 80-67. Will Kansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kansas State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas State and TCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.