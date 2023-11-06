Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: USC 0-0, Kansas State 0-0

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

The Kansas State Wildcats will host the USC Trojans to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at T-Mobile Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: USC were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they were even better at 35.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, USC had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record. Similarly, Kansas State also had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record.

Going forward, USC is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 16-15 record against the spread.

USC ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 17-2 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $242.87. Sadly, Kansas State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 5-8 as such last year.

USC is a 3-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

