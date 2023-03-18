Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Kansas

Regular Season Records: Arkansas 21-13; Kansas 28-7

What to Know

The #4 Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to clash at 5:15 p.m. ET March 18 at Wells Fargo Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Howard Bison typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Kansas proved too difficult a challenge. The Jayhawks made easy work of the Bison and carried off a 96-68 win. Guard Gradey Dick was the offensive standout of the contest for Kansas, posting a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Fighting Illini typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas took their game against Illinois 73-63. Arkansas' guard Ricky Council IV was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Kansas, who are 17-18 against the spread.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality matchup. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.