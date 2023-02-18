Who's Playing
Baylor @ Kansas
Current Records: Baylor 20-6; Kansas 21-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #5 Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. Kansas and the #9 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Jayhawks proved too difficult a challenge. Kansas captured a comfortable 87-76 win. They can attribute much of their success to guard Gradey Dick, who had 26 points, and guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who had 15 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor had enough points to win and then some against West Virginia, taking their matchup 79-67. Four players on Baylor scored in the double digits: guard LJ Cryer (26), guard Adam Flagler (13), forward Jalen Bridges (12), and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (11).
In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Jayhawks were in the race but had to settle for second with a 75-69 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Baylor.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Baylor 75 vs. Kansas 69
- Feb 26, 2022 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 70
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kansas 83 vs. Baylor 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Kansas 71 vs. Baylor 58
- Jan 18, 2021 - Baylor 77 vs. Kansas 69
- Feb 22, 2020 - Kansas 64 vs. Baylor 61
- Jan 11, 2020 - Baylor 67 vs. Kansas 55
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kansas 78 vs. Baylor 70
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Baylor 80 vs. Kansas 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 67
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kansas 67 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 01, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 11, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. Baylor 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Kansas 66 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 02, 2016 - Kansas 102 vs. Baylor 74