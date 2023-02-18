Who's Playing

Baylor @ Kansas

Current Records: Baylor 20-6; Kansas 21-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #5 Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. Kansas and the #9 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Jayhawks proved too difficult a challenge. Kansas captured a comfortable 87-76 win. They can attribute much of their success to guard Gradey Dick, who had 26 points, and guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who had 15 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor had enough points to win and then some against West Virginia, taking their matchup 79-67. Four players on Baylor scored in the double digits: guard LJ Cryer (26), guard Adam Flagler (13), forward Jalen Bridges (12), and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (11).

In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Jayhawks were in the race but had to settle for second with a 75-69 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Baylor.