How to watch Kansas vs. Dayton: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 4 Kansas (home) vs. Dayton (away)

Current Records: Kansas 5-1; Dayton 5-0

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will take on the #4 Kansas Jayhawks at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their five-game winning streak alive.

Dayton has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Flyers made easy work of Virginia Tech and carried off an 89-62 win. Dayton got double-digit scores from four players: F Obi Toppin (24), G Trey Landers (13), G Rodney Chatman (13), and F Ryan Mikesell (10).

As for Kansas, Kansas can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, they took down the Brigham Young Cougars 71-56. The Jayhawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F David McCormack, who had 16 points along with five rebounds, and G Ochai Agbaji, who had 14 points along with five rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Flyers to 5-0 and the Jayhawks to 5-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Flyers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 55.90% on the season. The Jayhawks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 51.30% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.