Who's Playing

No. 7 Duke @ No. 6 Kansas

Current Records: Duke 2-0; Kansas 2-0

What to Know

The #6 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the #7 Duke Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Jayhawks took their matchup against the North Dakota State Bison last Thursday by a conclusive 82-59 score. Kansas' forward Jalen Wilson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Duke was totally in charge this past Friday, breezing past the South Carolina Upstate Spartans 84-38 at home. Duke got double-digit scores from five players: center Kyle Filipowski (15), forward Mark Mitchell (13), guard Jacob Grandison (12), center Ryan Young (11), and guard Jeremy Roach (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Kansas is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Both Kansas and the Blue Devils have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas have won two out of their last three games against Duke.