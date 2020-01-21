How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Kansas
Current Records: Kansas State 8-9; Kansas 14-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Jayhawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, winning 66-57. It was another big night for G Devon Dotson, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, K-State took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Saturday. K-State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G DaJuan Gordon, who had 15 points, and G Cartier Diarra, who had 25 points along with six boards.
The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Jayhawks didn't have too much trouble with the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 64-49. Will the Jayhawks repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.99
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won nine out of their last ten games against Kansas State.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Kansas 64 vs. Kansas State 49
- Feb 05, 2019 - Kansas State 74 vs. Kansas 67
- Mar 09, 2018 - Kansas 83 vs. Kansas State 67
- Jan 29, 2018 - Kansas 70 vs. Kansas State 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - Kansas 73 vs. Kansas State 72
- Feb 06, 2017 - Kansas 74 vs. Kansas State 71
- Jan 03, 2017 - Kansas 90 vs. Kansas State 88
- Mar 10, 2016 - Kansas 85 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 20, 2016 - Kansas 72 vs. Kansas State 63
- Feb 03, 2016 - Kansas 77 vs. Kansas State 59
