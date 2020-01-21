How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Kansas

Current Records: Kansas State 8-9; Kansas 14-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #3 Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Jayhawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, winning 66-57. It was another big night for G Devon Dotson, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, K-State took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Saturday. K-State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G DaJuan Gordon, who had 15 points, and G Cartier Diarra, who had 25 points along with six boards.

The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Jayhawks didn't have too much trouble with the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 64-49. Will the Jayhawks repeat their success, or do the Wildcats have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.99

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Kansas have won nine out of their last ten games against Kansas State.