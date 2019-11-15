How to watch Kansas vs. Monmouth: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. Monmouth (away)

Current Records: Kansas 1-1; Monmouth 1-2

Last Season Records: Kansas 25-9; Monmouth 14-21

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Monmouth Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27-point margin of victory.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, Kansas took down the NC-Greensboro Spartans 74-62 last week. The Jayhawks can attribute much of their success to G Devon Dotson, who had 22 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Monmouth also played a game with a lot of turnovers (38) and lost 73-54 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Monmouth's defeat came about despite a quality game from G Ray Salnave, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

This next contest looks promising for Kansas, who are favored by a full 27 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Kansas' win lifted them to 1-1 while Monmouth's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Kansas can repeat their recent success or if Monmouth bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 27-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.