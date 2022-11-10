Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ No. 5 Kansas

Current Records: North Dakota State 0-1; Kansas 1-0

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Allen Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. They will be seeking to avenge the 65-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 5 of 2020.

The game between North Dakota State and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday was not particularly close, with the Bison falling 76-58. Boden Skunberg had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 17-point finish.

Meanwhile, the #5 Kansas Jayhawks entered their matchup on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put the hurt on the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks with a sharp 89-64 win. The Jayhawks got double-digit scores from five players: Gradey Dick (23), Jalen Wilson (19), Bobby Pettiford Jr. (13), Dajuan Harris Jr. (11), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (10).

Kansas' victory lifted them to 1-0 while North Dakota State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. In Kansas' victory, Gradey Dick had 23 points and Jalen Wilson posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards along with seven assists. We'll see if the Bison have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.